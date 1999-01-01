The Wells Fargo LIFT Programs

These steps serve as a general example of the process, which may differ based on individual circumstances. Your local representative will provide more detailed steps when you connect.

Step 1: Get a preapproval — you’ll know your estimated price range before you search for a home.

Step 2: Take homebuyer education classes — learn what you need to know, from finding and financing a home to managing the financial responsibilities of homeownership, and more.

Step 3: Search for a home — work with a real estate agent to find a home. Your preapproval will help your agent show you homes in your price range.

Step 4: Sign a purchase contract — after you’ve found a home and made an offer, put it in writing.

Step 5: Qualify for the program — now you’re ready to see if you qualify for down payment assistance grants.

Step 6: Move forward with home financing — work with your lender through the mortgage approval process that takes you to closing.

Step 7: Close on your new home — celebrate the final step, when you become a homeowner.