The Wells Fargo LIFT Programs

The HomeLIFTSM, NeighborhoodLIFT®, and CityLIFT® Programs

To support sustainable homeownership and advance neighborhood stability, the Wells Fargo LIFT programs look to the future by delivering down payment assistance and financial education to homebuyers in collaboration with NeighborWorks® America and local nonprofit organizations.

Find information and support at every turn

  • Get help with your down payment. Apply for down payment assistance from local nonprofit groups, when the program is available in your area.
  • Find out if you’re ready to buy a home. Financial education is available to help buyers prepare for homeownership.
  • Picture yourself at home. Special events will showcase homes for sale in your area.

What steps are involved?

These steps serve as a general example of the process, which may differ based on individual circumstances. Your local representative will provide more detailed steps when you connect.

Step 1: Get a preapproval — you’ll know your estimated price range before you search for a home.

Step 2: Take homebuyer education classes — learn what you need to know, from finding and financing a home to managing the financial responsibilities of homeownership, and more.

Step 3: Search for a home — work with a real estate agent to find a home. Your preapproval will help your agent show you homes in your price range.

Step 4: Sign a purchase contract — after you’ve found a home and made an offer, put it in writing.

Step 5: Qualify for the program — now you’re ready to see if you qualify for down payment assistance grants.

Step 6: Move forward with home financing — work with your lender through the mortgage approval process that takes you to closing.

Step 7: Close on your new home — celebrate the final step, when you become a homeowner.

Can I apply?

You can apply for the program if you are approved for home financing and you meet the income restrictions. Whether this is your first home or you are ready to buy again, there are a number of homebuyer education requirements that must be completed prior to the home purchase.

What type of home can I purchase with the grants?

The grants must be used to purchase a primary, owner-occupied residence in the approved area.

If I don’t see an event in my area, does that mean grants are not available?

Down payment assistance may still be available. Go to “Check Cities” to see which areas still have grants available. If your city is still listed, contact the local nonprofit to start the process.