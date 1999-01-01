To support sustainable homeownership and advance neighborhood stability, the Wells Fargo LIFT programs look to the future by delivering down payment assistance and financial education to homebuyers in collaboration with NeighborWorks® America and local nonprofit organizations.
Find information and support at every turn
- Get help with your down payment. Apply for down payment assistance from local nonprofit groups, when the program is available in your area.
- Find out if you’re ready to buy a home. Financial education is available to help buyers prepare for homeownership.
- Picture yourself at home. Special events will showcase homes for sale in your area.
What steps are involved?
These steps serve as a general example of the process, which may differ based on individual circumstances. Your local representative will provide more detailed steps when you connect.
Step 1: Get a preapproval — you’ll know your estimated price range before you search for a home.
Step 2: Take homebuyer education classes — learn what you need to know, from finding and financing a home to managing the financial responsibilities of homeownership, and more.
Step 3: Search for a home — work with a real estate agent to find a home. Your preapproval will help your agent show you homes in your price range.
Step 4: Sign a purchase contract — after you’ve found a home and made an offer, put it in writing.
Step 5: Qualify for the program — now you’re ready to see if you qualify for down payment assistance grants.
Step 6: Move forward with home financing — work with your lender through the mortgage approval process that takes you to closing.
Step 7: Close on your new home — celebrate the final step, when you become a homeowner.