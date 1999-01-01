Zelle is the new way money moves. It's how you pay the babysitter for watching Louie on date night.
Handle your half of the vacation rental.
And keep the guy who walks Rocco feeling flush.
Zelle keeps money moving because Zelle is big. Like millions-of people-already-have-access big.
And, as a Wells Fargo customer, you can use Zelle in our app.
So use your phone to quickly send or request money. It's fast, it's convenient, and it may soon be your favorite way to move money.
Try it today.
Zelle is the new way to send money directly between almost any U.S. bank accounts. With just an email address or mobile number, you can now quickly send money to people, regardless of where they bank. And, with our mobile app, you can request money, too.
Whether you need to pay the babysitter, cover your share of the rent, or split the cost of pizza, use Zelle through Wells Fargo Online® or Wells Fargo Mobile®.
It's huge
Already available to more than 80 million people
It's fast
Able to send and receive money in minutes, account to account — with just an email address or mobile number
It's simple
Part of the Wells Fargo app and Online Banking — no additional download needed
New Zelle Terms and Conditions
The Wells Fargo SurePay® Service Addendum to the Wells Fargo Online Access Agreement has been revised to replace the Wells Fargo SurePay name with Zelle, make corrections, and add new provisions, such as the Zelle Network's disclaimer of warranties, limitations of liability, and indemnification. View the new Zelle Transfer Service Addendum for more details. When you make a transfer transaction using Zelle, you agree to the Zelle Transfer Service Addendum.
FAQs
Is there a fee to send or receive money?
Currently, there is no fee for this service. However, when using Zelle on a mobile device, your mobile carrier's message and data rates may apply.
Can I use Zelle to send money to someone who is not a Wells Fargo customer?
Yes. You can send money to almost anyone with an eligible bank account in the U.S. All you need to know is their email address or registered mobile number. Customers who do not bank at Wells Fargo can register to receive money at clearxchange.com
or with another financial institution that offers Zelle
. You can find a full list of participating institutions at zellepay.com
.
What happens if the recipient doesn't claim the money I sent?
Unclaimed funds are credited back to the sender's account after 14 days.
What does "register" mean?
When you register your email address or mobile number, you are validating your identity to receive money. You also choose the checking or savings account where your funds will be deposited.
What is Zelle?
Zelle
facilitates payments between customers of financial institutions. Customers who do not bank at Wells Fargo can register both their mobile number and email address or bank account through a partner bank. You can find a full list of participating financial institutions at zellepay.com
.
Do I need to register each time someone sends me money?
No. Payments sent to an email address or mobile number you registered will be deposited into the checking or savings account you selected. You will only need to register if someone sends you money using an email address or mobile number you have not previously registered.
Mobile carrier's message and data rates may apply. Mobile numbers may need to be registered with Zelle before they can be used with the service. Available to U.S. bank or debit account holders only.
Transactions typically occur within minutes between registered Zelle users. If your recipient uses a bank where delivery cannot be made within minutes, it may take up to 2 business days for your payment to be delivered.
